Hernando County Schools to require face coverings

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County School Board voted unanimously to approve to require all students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings while on school district property.

The requirement includes school transportation.

Face masks will be required unless social distancing of 6 feet is maintained or an approved exception applies.

RELATED: Tampa Bay schools reopening: Here’s the plan for your child’s district

The district will provide two cloth face coverings per student and there will be a limited supply of disposable face masks for emergencies or if a student forgets to bring their own.

School in Hernando County will begin Aug. 31.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: