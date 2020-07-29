LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Hernando County Schools to require face coverings

Hernando County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County School Board voted unanimously to approve to require all students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings while on school district property.

The requirement includes school transportation.

Face masks will be required unless social distancing of 6 feet is maintained or an approved exception applies.

RELATED: Tampa Bay schools reopening: Here’s the plan for your child’s district

The district will provide two cloth face coverings per student and there will be a limited supply of disposable face masks for emergencies or if a student forgets to bring their own.

School in Hernando County will begin Aug. 31.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss