TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A substitute at a Hernando County school was removed from campus after allegations of “inappropriate touching,” according to a message to parents.

Winding Waters K-8 in Weeki Wachee told parents that its administration had been made aware of the allegations from students.

The message, which was sent in an email to News Channel 8, said the allegations stemmed from an incident in a middle grade classroom.

After learning of the allegations, the administration removed the substitute immediately and informed the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. The substitute will not be allowed back to any facility pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Substitutes are employees of Kelly Services and Kelly Services will also conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into the matter,” the school system said.



Last December, another substitute teacher employed by Kelly Education Staffing was arrested for sexually battering a student in Lakeland.