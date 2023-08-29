HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Mandatory evacuations went into effect for parts of Hernando County on Tuesday morning ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

The order includes zones A, B and C, as well as manufactured homes county wide.

Public shelters at the following locations opened Monday:

14325 Ken Austin Pkwy., Brooksville, FL 34614 D. S. Parrott Middle School – General Population and Pet Friendly

19220 Youth Dr., Brooksville, FL 34601 Nature Coast Technical High School – General Population

4057 California St. Brooksville, FL 34604 Hernando High School – General Population

According to the county’s website sandbags are available at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Linda Pedersen Park (6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34609)

Anderson Snow Park (1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill, FL 34609) Enter through the service road between the park and the gymnastics place, the sand is located at the end

Ridge Manor Community Center (34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor, FL 34601)

During a briefing on Tuesday, Hernando County Emergency Management said the area faces “extreme levels” of risk from storm surge and hurricane-force winds. Officials urged residents to obey evacuation orders and prepare for the storm.

“Folks, you got to take this one seriously,” a county spokesperson said. “It’s not time for hurricane parties. This is the real deal, so do whatever you need to keep yourself safe.”

Hernando County Emergency Management plans to hold another briefing on Tuesday afternoon.