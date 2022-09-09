BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health (DOH) reported the first confirmed case of monkeypox in Hernando County on Friday.

The DOH said it is working with the Bureau of Public Health Laboratories and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate the case, which they said is isolated. The county is working to identify close contacts so they can notify them and offer post-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

Monkeypox spreads mostly through close, intimate contact with someone who has symptoms of the disease. According to the DOH, transmission requires “prolonged face-to-face contact direct contact with an active rash, or indirect contact with an active rash through contaminated items, such as contaminated clothing”.

If you have been exposed to someone with a confirmed case of monkeypox, the DOH says you should get vaccinated. The shot is most effective within four days of exposure, but the DOH still recommends getting vaccinated within 14 days. While there is currently no cure or treatment specifically for monkeypox, patients can receive treatments approved for smallpox, as the two diseases are similar.

You can read more about the Florida Department of Health’s response to the monkeypox outbreak here.