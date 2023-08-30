HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County officials ordered no access to areas west of US-19 due to storm surge from Hurricane Idalia.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, Hernando County Emergency Management and the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office announced the area is no longer accessible to emergency vehicles.

Anyone stranded and in need of rescue is asked to call 911.

The Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative cut power to parts of the area due to storm surge. Electricity to all of Pine Island, Bayport, Hernando Beach, Weeki Wachee and Aripeka will be out until further notice, according to emergency officials.

