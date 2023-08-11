TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies have responded to a report of possible live ordnance at a home.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said a resident of a home on Azalea Circle found “what is believed to be a live military ordnance.”

Nearby homes have been evacuated as law enforcement responded to the scene. Residents are asked to remain inside unless deputies tell them they can or must leave.

The sheriff’s office also asked drivers to avoid the area in the meantime.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb squad is assisting with the situation.