Hernando County man wins $1 million in scratch-off lottery ticket

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County man turned words into cash after he claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game from the Florida Lottery.

Kenneth Mestauskas, of Spring Hill, Hernando County purchased his winning ticket from Publix on 1400 Pinehurst Drive in Spring Hill.

The Florida Lottery says Mestauskas chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.

The Publix who sold Mestauskas the winning ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $20 game that launched in May 2020 features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second-tier prizes of $1 million. The Florida Lottery says the game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.91.