HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County man was the latest person to claim a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery.

James Martin, 55, of Brooksville, claimed his $1 million prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery Headquarters. Martin chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Martin told the Florida Lottery he plans to enjoy a nice, long ride on his motorcycle accompanied by his dog named Baby.

“Once the weather clears up, me and Baby are gonna take off!” Martin said.

According to the Florida Lottery, Martin bought his winning ticket from Rebel, located at 75 Broad Street in Brooksville. The retailer will be awarded a $2,000 bonus commission for selling Martin his winning ticket.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, the lottery said on its website. Only one of the two $25 million top prizes have been paid so far.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000 1-in-267,739 160 69 91 $50,000 1-in-142,794 300 131 169 $20,000 1-in-19,953 2,147 973 1,174 $10,000 1-in-20,037 2,138 973 1,165 (Florida Lottery)

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.