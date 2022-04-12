BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A man and a teen were arrested Monday after deputies said they tried to steal a dirt bike during the sale meetup.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Antonio Greene and a teen met the seller of a 2003 Suzuki dirt bike on social media and arranged to meet him at his home.

At the meetup Greene asked to test drive the bike, according to deputies, which the seller let him do. Green then drove off “like a mad man,” according to the press release.

Deputies said with the bike out of view, the victim all of sudden could not hear the bike anymore, making them think the bike was shut off. The victim and his family then got in their car in search of Greene and the bike.

The victim was able to find Greene and the teen on Centralia Road, according to deputies, where they saw the pair loading the bike into a parked U-Haul truck. The victim tried to speak with the them, but they quickly took off and at times drove into oncoming traffic to get away. The victim followed the truck for a time, but eventually lost sight of it.

The sheriff’s office said as they were on their way to where the truck was last seen when they got a call from someone to report a suspicious U-Haul truck parked behind a church on Kearsarge Lane. Deputies immediately headed in that direction.

Once they arrived at the church, deputies said they immediately arrested Greene and the teen. The two identified themselves, and Greene told deputies there was a gun in the truck.

Deputies said they found a black semi-automatic handgun in the cup holder and the stolen bike in the back of the truck. Deputies said the victim identified as the two as the people who took the bike.

When deputies interviewed Greene, they said he told them he took the bike for a test drive, but it broke down right next to the rented truck. They said Greene admitted to putting the bike in the truck, but told deputies he planned on returning the bike to the victim.

Greene told deputies they got “freaked out” when they saw the victims drive up to the U-Haul, because he thought the victim was going to “rob him,” so they drove off, but pulled over behind the church when they lost sight of the victim.

The bike was returned to the victim.

Greene faces grand theft auto and possession of firearm in the commission of a felony charges. The teen was charged with grand theft auto and taken to the juvenile detention center.