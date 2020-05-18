Hernando County libraries to move to 50% capacity

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In accordance with Governor DeSantis’ Executive Order 20-123, all Hernando County libraries will more to 50 percent capacity.

This will take effect on Monday, May 18.

All Hernando County Public Library System locations will continue with limited hours of operation.

The libraries will be closed from noon to 2 p.m. to accommodate for cleaning, shelving, and other related tasks. Computers will be set up for social distancing and computer time will be limited to 30 minutes per person, per day.

Below are the hours of operation for each library location:

Brooksville/Main Library – 238 Howell Avenue in Brooksville Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – noon and 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Number of patrons allowed at this facility at one time: 44

West Hernando Library – 6335 Blackbird Avenue in Brooksville Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – noon and 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Number of patrons allowed at this facility at one time: 64

Spring Hill Library – 9220 Spring Hill Drive Hours of Operation: Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – noon and 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. – noon and 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Number of patrons allowed at this facility at one time: 50

East Hernando Library – 6457 Windmere Road in Brooksville Hours of Operation: Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – noon and 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. – noon and 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Number of patrons allowed at this facility at one time: 40



