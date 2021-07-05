Hernando County issues voluntary evacuation order before Tropical Storm Elsa’s arrival

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County has declared a local state of emergency as Tropical Storm Elsa begins to move over Cuba on its parth to the United States.

Part of this includes a voluntary evacuation order for coastal zone A, mobile homes, and low-lying areas.

Those who live in these areas will be able to take shelter at the Enrichment Center located at 800 John Gary Grubbs Boulevard in Brooksville starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. You can look up your evacuation zone on the county website.

The shelter will accommodate pets and those with special needs, along with the general population.

The Emergency Operations Center has activated to a level 2 activation as of 10 a.m. Saturday morning. The county government also has a guide for knowing if your home is in the flood zone and how to prepare for evacuation online.

There’s also an online map to check if you may be at risk during the storm.