Hernando County given approval to reopen vacation rentals

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County has received approval from state officials to resume vacation rentals.

The county has received permission from the Florida Dept. of Business and Professional Regulation for short term rentals to resume accepting reservations and check-ins for vacation rentals “effective immediately.”

The news comes following similar approvals for Hillsborough, Sarasota, Manatee, and Pinellas counties.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: