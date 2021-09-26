Hernando County firefighter dies following battle with COVID-19

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services is mourning the loss of one of their own on Sunday.

Officials say 44-year-old Driver Engineer David Hackett lost his battle with coronavirus Saturday evening.

Hackett entered the department in 2002 and was promoted to driver engineer in 2013. He was currently serving at Fire Station No. 14.

According to Kenneth Wannen with HCFES, Hackett “dedicated his life to his family and the fire service, following in the footsteps of his father Dennis Hackett, a retired district chief from Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services.”

The 44-year-old firefighter is survived by his wife of 12 years, Julie, and their two sons, 11-year-old Jacob and 8-year-old Nicholas.

“Please keep his wife and children, as well the rest of his family, friends, and members of the fire service, in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Wannen said.

Funeral service information will be released as soon as arrangements are finalized.