Hernando County fire crews battling large brush fire in Spring Hill

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire in Hernando County.

The fire is on Barclay Avenue and Lawrence Street.

The fire is about a total of five acres and fire rescue officials say it is actually a combination of three small fires.

Hernando County Fire says three structures were endangered and firefighters believe they have protected those structures as they have dug lines ahead of them.

The Florida Forest Service says the fire is 60% contained with 5 acres. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

A cause for the fire is unknown at this time

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.