Hernando County fire crews battling 185-acre brush fire

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire in Hernando County.

The fire is just off Cortez Boulevard and Pine Island Drive.

Firefighters tell us the fire is approximately 185 acres and fire will to burn through the night, moving south generating a large amount of smoke.

Fire crews said drivers should be extra cautious when traveling near Pine Island Dr. and Cortez Blvd due to decreased visibility from the smoke.

However, they say no structures are in danger from the fire.

