Hernando County fire crews battling 185-acre brush fire

Hernando County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire in Hernando County.

The fire is just off Cortez Boulevard and Pine Island Drive.

Firefighters tell us the fire is approximately 185 acres and fire will to burn through the night, moving south generating a large amount of smoke.

Fire crews said drivers should be extra cautious when traveling near Pine Island Dr. and Cortez Blvd due to decreased visibility from the smoke.

However, they say no structures are in danger from the fire.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss