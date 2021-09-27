Hernando County fire captain killed in early morning wreck

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services announced Monday that one of its captains died in an early morning wreck.

Captain Mark Dempsey, 44, died in a single-vehicle accident while driving home Monday morning.

Dempsey had worked with the department since 2001, achieving the rank of captain in 2017.

“He was currently serving at Fire Station #7, rode up as an Acting Battalion Chief, and was the Coordinator for the Hazardous Materials Team,” a statement said.

Dempsey is survived by his wife and two sons. A funeral service is in the works, and information will be released once it is ready,

