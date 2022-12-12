From left to right: India Barlock, Steven Barlock and Michael Wein. Joseph Connors not pictured. (Source: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An undercover investigation into narcotics sales in Brooksville has resulted in the arrests of four people, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said it received information about Steven Barlock, a convicted felon who was allegedly selling fentanyl out of a home in the 8800 block of Highpoint Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office said it was familiar with the residence, having responded to four overdose calls at the home over the past year.

Undercover detectives went to the home to buy drugs multiple times and were eventually able to obtain a search warrant.

Deputies said a search of the home turned up 3.3 grams of fentanyl, 1.1 grams of methamphetamine, 1.6 grams of marijuana, digital scales, glass pipes, and baggies for packaging narcotics. Deputies said three other people at home—Michael Wein, Joseph Connors and India Barlock—were in possession of “various narcotics-related items.”

Wein and Connors had IDs and credit cards that weren’t theirs, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested Steven Barlock on a laundry list of charges, including possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), sale of a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell (fentanyl), unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The sheriff’s office said Barlock was previously convicted for possession of a controlled substance, felony theft and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

The three other suspects were each arrested for possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wein and Connors were also arrested for unlawful possession of personal identification information.

Jail records show Wein is a convicted felon with previous arrests for possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use of a credit card and criminal use of personal identification information among other charges.

Connors’ rap sheet includes arrests for possession of a controlled substance, petit theft, battery and defrauding a pawn broker among other charges.

India Barlock had no previous convictions, according to the sheriff’s office.

“I am extremely thankful for the tenacity of my Vice and Narcotics detectives in not only this instance, but in all of their investigations,” Sheriff Al Nienhuis said. “My hope is that the criminal justice component will decisively deal with these individuals, so as to prevent additional drug overdoses and/or deaths.”