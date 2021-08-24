Hernando County deputy saves choking kindergartner at school

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 5-year-old is alive after a Hernando County sheriff’s deputy jumped into action during lunchtime.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Shaun Duval, the School Resource Officer at Challenger K-8 School of Science and Mathematics saw a staff member attempting to render aid to a 5-year-old kindergarten student.

Deputy Duval saw the child was choking and couldn’t breathe.

That’s when he quickly started the Heimlich maneuver and was able to successfully dislodge a piece of food that was obstructing the student’s airway.

The student was taken to the school clinic, where Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services personnel evaluated him. He is expected to make a full recovery.