Hernando County deputy, K-9 injured in crash

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy was injured Friday evening after he and his K-9 were involved in a crash at the intersection of Cortez Boulevard and Jasmine Drive in Brooksville.

Authorities say Deputy Johnathan Weeks was responding to a call with his cruiser in “emergency mode,” with his emergency lights and siren activated when he collided with another vehicle.

The other vehicle was occupied by two adults who were later transported for treatment. The driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital while the passenger, who was unrestrained, was airlifted to a local trauma center as a precaution.

Reports say Deputy Weeks was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries wile his K-9, Meck, was transported to Animal Emergency of Hernando for treatment. Deputies say K-9 Meck will remain at the animal hospital overnight, for observation.

The traffic crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.