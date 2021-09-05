Hernando County deputy, father of 7, dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis announced Sunday that one of his deputies died after contracting COVID-19.

Nienhuis said Detective Tommy Breedlove, 54, died late Saturday night after recently being hospitalized with the virus.

Breedlove first started as a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in 1988 before joining the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in June 1998, starting in the patrol division.

The late deputy worked in Major Case Investigations and led the sheriff’s office’s Sexual Offender/Sexual Predator Monitoring Program (SPOT) since 2006. During his 23 years with the HCSO, he received 18 employee awards, commendations and letters of appreciation.

“He was relentless as it pertained to protecting children and punishing those who dared to harm them,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office also said Breedlove was an instructor at a local law enforcement academy, teaching newer generations of law enforcement officers.

Breedlove leaves behind his wife Breena and seven children, between the ages of 12 to 22. The sheriff’s office said the Breedlove family were active members of the Eden Baptist Church in Lake Lindsey, “where Tommy was the head of security and a Sunday school teacher for adults.”

The sheriff’s office is currently planning a Line of Duty Death funeral service with full law enforcement honors in Breedlove’s memory. The service information will be released later.



“May he sleep now beneath the wings of St. Michael,” the sheriff’s office said. “Blessed are the peacekeepers.