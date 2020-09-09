Hernando County deputies searching for missing 5-year-old

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing endangered five-year-old girl.

Deputies say, Victoria Sclesky, 5, was last seen at 3:25 p.m. when she was picked up at J.D. Floyd Elementary School in Spring Hill by 28-year-old Lue’Quita Mattrice Sclesky.

Sclesky did not have permission to pick-up Victoria and does not have parental custody of the child.

Deputies say Victoria is three feet tall, weighs 40 pounds with brown eyes and brown curly hair with two ponytails – one on top and one on the back.

Lue’Quieta is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes but wears blue contacts and has brown braided shoulder length hair.

If you have seen or know the current whereabouts of Victoria or Lue’Quita, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s at 352-754-6830.