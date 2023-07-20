HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies are searching for a woman who was last seen Wednesday.

Britney Nicole Steele, 18, was last seen in the area of Laketon Drive in Weeki Wachee, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Steele may have experienced a mental health episode before leaving the area.

Steele is 5’2″ and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.