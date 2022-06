HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies helped to rescue a cat that was stuck in the engine compartment of car Tuesday.

Courtesy of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office)

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Department said one of their deputies heard meowing coming from the the front of a car parked at a restaurant. Pictures show the car wedged between some parts under the hood of the car.

With help from Animal Enforcement and citizens, they were able to rescue the kitten.

HCSO said an adoption has already been set up for the kitten.