HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after he barricaded himself in his vehicle in Hernando County, authorities said.
According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began as a pursuit by Citrus County deputies that went into Hernando County.
The sheriff’s office said the man barricaded himself at the intersection of US-98 and Yontz Road and was reportedly armed.
Deputies advised drivers to avoid the area during the incident.
This is a developing story.