HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after he barricaded himself in his vehicle in Hernando County, authorities said.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began as a pursuit by Citrus County deputies that went into Hernando County.

The sheriff’s office said the man barricaded himself at the intersection of US-98 and Yontz Road and was reportedly armed.

Deputies advised drivers to avoid the area during the incident.

This is a developing story.