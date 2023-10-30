HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies are investigating a child’s “possible drowning” on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area of Powell Road and Griffin Road due to it being used as a “landing zone” for a medical helicopter, according to the sheriff’s office. The incident happened in the area of Powell Road and Nancy Creek Boulevard.

Deputies were providing CPR to the child, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other details were immediately available.

