Hernando County deputies asking for help in solving 2018 Spring Hill cold case

Hernando County

FILE – 2018 (Photo: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help in solving a Spring Hill homicide from 2018.

On Oct. 16, 2018, 22-year-old Alek Smith was beaten and shot during a home invasion where he lived on Legend Street with his family. Initial coverage and information released by the Hernando County sheriff said that Smith’s partner and 2-year-old child were both also in the home during the home invasion and killing.

He was taken to a hospital for his injuries by deputies but later died.

The sheriff’s office says he was the victim of “homicidal violence” and that since his death three years ago, detectives “have worked tirelessly” on the case.

Now, the detectives are asking for new information from the public that may prove useful in bringing the case to a close.

Anyone with information about Smith’s death is encouraged to call the Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS or submit tips online. Tippers can remain anonymous and may be given a cash reward up to $5,000.

The Florida Sheriff’s Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program will also “pay an enhanced reward of $5,000 for information” that helps law enforcement identify the person or persons responsible for Alek Smith’s murder. To be eligible, the sheriff’s office says tips must be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

