HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County sheriff’s deputies apprehended a carjacking suspect from Pinellas County Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to mile marker 295 on I-75 around 4:25 a.m. to help apprehend the man.

A dispatcher from the Pinellas Park Police Department contacted the sheriff’s office to be dispatched to the Hernando/Pasco County line on I-75.

Officials said Cortez Woredlow, 31, was traveling north, driving an allegedly stolen vehicle.

The Tampa Police Department’s Air Service helicopter followed Woredlow from the air, providing updates on his location to the Pinellas Park Police dispatcher, who then relayed the information to deputies.

The dispatcher told the Hernando County dispatcher the suspect was armed with a handgun.

Two deputies were waiting near mile marker 300 as Woredlow approached.

As he passed by, the deputies fell behind the vehicle and followed for a short distance until additional units arrived.

As Woredlow crossed in to Sumter County, Hernando County deputies conducted a traffic stop and placed him under arrest.

Florida Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office were also involved in the apprehension.

Woredlow was taken to the Sumter County Jail, where he remains on a charge of grand theft auto.