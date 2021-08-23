Hernando County bomb squad called to site of bank robbery

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies are responding to the scene of a bank robbery that may have involved an explosive device, according to the sheriff’s office.

The robbery happened at the Regions Bank on Mariner Boulevard. The suspects are said to be in custody as of this report.

A bomb squad is currently on the way as deputies say an explosive device may be inside a stolen vehicle used by a suspect.

As a result, the sheriff’s office is asking citizens to avoid the area if possible.

