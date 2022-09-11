HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said their 911 and administrative telephone lines went down on Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said texting 911 still works and residents should use that option if they are able to.

All voice calls are being diverted to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office dispatch, who is then relaying information to authorities in Hernando County.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said representatives for AT&T and Verizon are aware of the problem and working to resolve it.