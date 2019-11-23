Hernando Co. Utilities Dept. offering up to $250 in water-saving rebates

Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Utilities Department is offering two Water Conservation Rebate programs through Sept. 28, 2020.

The first program is the Low-Flow Toilet Rebate Program. HCUD is offering up to a $200 ($100 per toilet) water bill credit for qualified customers who have their high-gallon per flush toilet changed out with a new water-saving toilet using 1.6 gallons per flush or less.

Below are the Low-Flow Toilet Rebate Program requirements:

  • Your home must be older than 1994* (*If your home was built in 2000 or before and you have not received a low-flow toilet rebate in the past, you may participate in this program by replacing a 1.6 gpf toilet with a 1.28 gpf toilet)
  • You must currently have a 3.5 gpf or higher toilet
  • You must be a HCUD customer
  • You must use a participating plumber for purchase and installation of your new toilet(s)

For a list of participating plumbers, click here or call 352-754-4705. Do-it-yourself or customer-purchased toilets do not qualify for this program.

The second program is the Rain Sensor Rebate Program. For this program, the HCUD is offering a $50 water bill credit for qualified customers who replace the rain sensor on their irrigation system at their home.

Below are the Rain Sensor Rebate Program requirements:

  • Your home and irrigation system must be older than 2005
  • You must use HCUD-provided water to irrigate your lawn
  • You must use a participating irrigation contractor for purchase and installation of rain sensor

For a list of participating irrigation contractors, click here or call 352-754-4705. DIY installations do not qualify for this program.

