TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Hernando County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputies and their handles took on water training on Wednesday at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park.

The sheriff’s office posted the video of the training on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

“This training keeps the K-9s ready for any possible apprehensions while in water; and it’s a lot of fun for both the dogs and their handlers!” the sheriff’s office said.