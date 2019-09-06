Hernando Co. sheriff to release new details on arrests after student brings gun to school

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County authorities will give an update Friday morning regarding a gun found at Hernando High School yesterday.

The press conference will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Office at 18900 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville.

Several schools were on lockdown for hours.

Teachers locked students in classrooms once word spread a gun was on campus.

Students were told to seek shelter immediately.

They hid in closets and in the hallways.

Authorities said a student brought the gun on campus.

Deputies don’t know if the student wanted to sell it or use it for protection.

According to detectives, another student stole the gun and quickly left school grounds with it.

One student described the panic seeing officers roam the halls.

“We had been sitting in a little hallway for quite some time and it really scared me when Pope came through with a big gun. All these other cops came through looking for someone,” said Alexandria Jester.

Deputies found the gun off campus, but won’t say where.

“It will be hours, days, maybe weeks before doing subpoenas and searches but I’m happy to report we do have the gun. We do have the gun that was the subject of the initial complaint,” said Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis.

So far, two students are facing charges.

