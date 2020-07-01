Hernando Co. schools cancel in-person graduations, to host ceremonies online

Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County School District announced Wednesday it has canceled all upcoming face-to-face graduation ceremonies.

Graduations were initially postponed for the end of July and the beginning of August, however now, the county will be instead hosting a virtual ceremony for the class of 2020.

Below is the virtual commencement ceremony schedule:

  • Hernando High School
    • Saturday, August 1 at 10 a.m.
  • Central High School
    • Friday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Springstead High School
    • Thursday, July 30 at 8 p.m.
  • Nature Coast Technical High School
    • Wednesday, July 29 at 8 p.m.
  • Weeki Wachee High School
    • Saturday, August 1 at 3 p.m.

“I share your disappointment, but we have to do what we feel is in the best interest of all of our students, staff and community,” Hernando County Schools Superintendent John Stratton said.

Graduates can pick up their diplomas, report cards and programs at their high school on July 21 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

