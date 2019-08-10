Hernando Co. libraries launch therapy dog reading program for children

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Public Library System has launched a new reading program with children and two therapy dogs.

The program called “Read with Jesse and Turbo” feature two therapy dogs who have been trained to allow children to read to them.

All reading sessions are free to the public but you must register each reader prior to the 15-minute session. There is a limit of one child per session plus one sibling or friend if desired.

Here are the available reading slots that can be booked online:

Read with Jesse at the Main Library (238 Howell Ave., Brooksville, FL 34601) – Aug. 13 at 10:30, 10:45 and 11:15 a.m.

Read with Turbo at the Spring Hill Branch (9220 Spring Hill Dr., Spring Hill, FL 34608) – Aug. 13 at 10:30, 10:45, 11 and 11:15 a.m.

Read with Jesse at the West Hernando Branch (6335 Blackbird Ave. Brooksville, FL 34613) – Aug. 22 at 4:00, 4:15, 4:30 and 4:45 p.m.

For more information on the program or where to register a reader, visit the Hernando County Public Library’s website.