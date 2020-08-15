Hernando Co. deputies locate missing endangered woman

UPDATE: Kathleen Schutt has been located by law enforcement at a business in Brooksville.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing woman.

Deputies say, Kathleen Schutt, 41 was last seen on at 5 p.m, walking in the area of the 8000 block of Epworth Drive in Brooksville.

The sheriff’s office says Schutt was given a ride to the Walmart on Broad Street in Brooksville and shortly before 7 p.m., Schutt was seen getting on a public bus headed to an unknown location.

Schutt is described as 5’1 in height, weighing 230 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jean capris, an orange shirt and carrying a black/multi-colored purse.

Schutt suffers from numerous medical conditions and functions with the mental capacity of a six-year-old.

If you have seen Schutt or know her current whereabouts, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.