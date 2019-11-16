Live Now
Hernando Co. deputies searching for lost 81-year-old driver

Hernando County
Posted: / Updated:

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 81-year-old woman who hasn’t returned home in Spring Hill Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said Joan Kelly left her home in the area of Deltona Boulevard and Bay Drive to see her son on Creekwater Drive in Lakeland.

She left in her 2015 white four-door Toyota Camry with Florida tag IMJFK.

Kelly was last seen just before 10 p.m. Friday in Tarpon Springs when she pulled off to the side of the road and asked an FHP trooper for directions. She was given directions and sent on her way.

Deputies think Kelly is still lost and could still be driving, parked, or alongside the road anywhere.

Description:

  • 5 feet six inches
  • 140 pounds
  • White hair, Hazel eyes
  • Driving 2015 white four-door Toyota Camry with Florida tag IMJFK

If you see Kelly, please call the sheriff’s office at 352-754-6830.

