Hernando Co. deputies searching for 27-year-old man with autism

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 27-year-old man with autism.

Deputies say Brian Judy was last seen at his home on Osowaw Boulevard in Spring Hill early in the morning Friday prior to sunrise. His family reported him missing to law enforcement just before 8 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says Judy appeared to have left his home on a black bicycle with a wire basket on the front. He was believed to be last seen headed north on Osowaw Boulevard at 7 a.m. He is known to frequent the wooded area in and around his home.

Family members say Judy has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, has short brown hair with a short brown beard and brown eyes. He was last seen in Venom pajama pants and a blue shirt.

If you have seen Judy or know his possible whereabouts, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.