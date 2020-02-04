Hernando Co. deputies searching for 2 Circle K robbery suspects

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies are currently searching for two suspects in a gas station robbery.

Deputies say just before 2 a.m. Monday they responded to the Circle K, located at 3275 Broad Street in Brooksville, regarding an armed robbery.

Once they arrived, deputies learned that as the gas station clerk was completing their tasks throughout the store, they were alerted to the door chime which indicated someone entered the store.

According to deputies, the clerk went to the front counter and immediately saw two men wearing light-colored pull-over hoodies. The male suspects approached the clerk, grabbed them by the arms and directed the clerk into the back room. The clerk was then directed to remain in a restroom.

Deputies say the clerk remained in the restroom until everything was quiet in the store. Once the exited the bathroom, the clerk noticed that several cartons of cigarettes were missing, along with the clerk’s wallet and cell phone.

The suspects are described as two black males, both tall, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds. Both suspects were wearing identical light grey pull-over hoodies over their heads, with the drawstrings pulled tightly to conceal their faces. Both suspects wore gloves.

If anyone has information about this incident or the two suspects, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830. If you would like to remain anonymous, please call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477.

