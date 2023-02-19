HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies are searching for the owner of a donkey after it was found walking down the street on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office stated that deputies found the animal strolling down Waterfall Drive in Spring Hill after the donkey “decided to make a break for it.”

While authorities search for the animal’s family, the donkey was taken to the Hernando County Animal Services.

“If you know where he lives or who his mom and dad are, please let them know he has been transported to Hernando County Animal Services by our livestock officer,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Deputies added that the donkey also likes to take selfies!