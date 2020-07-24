Hernando Co. deputies arrest 2 in preschool burglary

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men accused of burglarizing a preschool.

According to deputies Yasmel Alvarez, 28 and Yoandry Martin, 29, stole a children’s play set, a playhouse and a children’s picnic table from A Brighter Future Preschool.

Additionally, the two men dumped more than 100 cubic feet in volume of miscellaneous construction debris and personal trash in, around, and near the preschool’s dumpster, which is located on private property.

While detectives sifted through some of the debris, they were able to locate items with the men’s address on it.

Alvarez and Martin were each charged with one count of commercial burglary and one count of illegal dumping and each has a $10,000 bond.

All items have returned to A Brighter Future Preschool.