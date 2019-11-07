Grandson arrested in connection to grandfather’s murder in Hernando Co.

Hernando County

Hernando County Sheriffs Office

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hernando County man is accused of killing his own grandfather.

Deputies say, Timothy Gaffney, 20 shot his grandfather Thursday morning around 8 a.m.

Following the incident, Dana Gaffney Sr. was transported to a nearby trauma center where he later died to his injuries.

Timothy Gaffney was located a few hours, a short distance from where the shooting occurred following a short chase.

Timothy Gaffney currently faces charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Details surrounding and leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Timothy Gaffney is being held without bond.

