Gov. DeSantis announces $50 Million for statewide springs restoration projects in Weeki Wachee

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis announced $50 million for more than 20 statewide springs restoration projects to aid the recovery and provide additional protection for Florida’s springs on Friday.

“Florida’s springs are integral to both our economy and environment,” said Governor DeSantis. “Our state is home to more large springs than any other state in the nation and they serve as a fun source of recreation for our residents and visitors to enjoy. The projects announced today continue our mission to restore and protect our water quality throughout Florida.”

Along with $100 million last year, this is the largest two-year investment in springs in Florida’s history.

The governor was joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis and Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein.

