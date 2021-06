SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A seven-foot alligator decided to pay a visit to the post office on Philatelic Road in Spring Hill early Wednesday morning.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the gator made its way into the post office’s lobby through its automatic double doors. A patron saw the cold-blooded customer while trying to mail a package.

To keep the gator from going postal, a trapper came and removed the alligator safely.