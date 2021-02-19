Former Mayor of Brooksville, Kevin Hohn, arrested on child pornography charges

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Former Brooksville Mayor Kevin Hohn has been charged with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

According to a report from the U.S. State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, a homeland security agent begun an investigation in September 2020 and found nearly 30 images of child pornography being downloaded to an IP address registered at Hohn’s home.

On Feb. 19, a search warrant was conducted and forensic agents found more than 100 images of child pornography on an external hard drive at Hohn’s home.

Hohn was a member of the Brooksville City Council in 2011 and served as mayor in 2014 before attempting to run for county commissioner in 2020, but did not ultimately make the ballot in 2020.

If convicted, Hohn could face a minimum mandatory penalty of five years, and up to 20 years, in federal prison, and a potential life term of supervised release.