HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Hernando County deputy was arrested Thursday after deputies said he threatened to arrest a victim if they didn’t have sex with him while he was on duty.

Earlier this year, detectives said they were notified that former deputy Zachary Carter, 30, coerced the victim to have sex with him on two different occasions in two locations.

They said Carter was in uniform and on duty during both occasions.

Carter told the victim they would be arrested if they failed to comply with his wishes, investigators said.

Deputies said once Carter was notified of the investigation, he immediately resigned from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said that an investigation revealed that Carter did commit acts of sexual battery as described by the victim.

Carter turned himself into the Pasco County Detention Center on Thursday. Deputies said he was charged with sexual battery with no serious personal injury. His bond was set at $10,000.

The sheriff’s office said Carter worked with them from 2018 to 2022. They said he had no previous disciplinary actions in his file.

“I’m both disappointed and appalled by the actions of this former deputy. I hold my employees to the highest standards of conduct and professionalism and will not tolerate any departure from those standards,” said Sheriff Al Nienhuis.