Former Hernando County commissioner passes away

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Administration announced the passing of a former county commissioner.

The county said Rose Rocco passed away peacefully on Saturday.

Rocco served on the Board of County Commission (BOCC) from Nov. 21, 2006, through Nov. 15, 2010. She served as vice-chairman of the BOCC, chairman of transportation disadvantaged local coordinating board, treasurer of the Withlacoochee Regional Water Supply Authority, president of Friends of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park and found of Operation PRIDE, Inc., a countywide cleanup and recycling program.

Rocco was also well-known for her civic and community involvement as well as her compassion for those who needed her assistance.

A gathering will be held on Nov. 12 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes – Seven Hills Chapel located at 280 Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill.

A Celebration of Life will be held afterward at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Commissioner Rocco’s memory to HPH Hospice located at 12260 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville.

