Former Brooksville mayor sentenced to 15 years for making child pornography

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The former mayor of Brooksville has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for making child pornography.

Court records show 66-year-old Kevin Hohn was sentenced Tuesday in Tampa federal court. He pleaded guilty in November to production of child pornography.

After executing a search warrant in February 2021, federal agents discovered more than 100 images of child pornography on Hohn’s computer, including some that appeared to have been secretly taken in his home.

Investigators identified his address as one that distributed child pornography images and a video several months earlier.

Hohn was also ordered to pay a fine of $30,000, a special assessment of $20,000, and $6,000 in restitution to the victims. Hohn will be required to serve 5 years of supervised release upon his release from prison and to register as a sex offender.