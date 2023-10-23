Video above: Florida judge tosses $5 million lawsuit over microwavable mac and cheese

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against a Brooksville Chick-fil-A location over what she calls “black” chicken nugget meat.

Shi’Terra Sharp, of Orlando, said she went to Chick-fil-A at 13143 Cortez Blvd. in Brooksville on Jan. 8, 2020, and purchased chicken nuggets, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit is filed against Holland Hospitality, LLC, which operates the location.

“As [Sharp] was consuming the chicken nuggets purchased from [Chick-fil-A], she found the meat of the nuggets was black in color,” according to the lawsuit.

Sharp is accusing the restaurant of negligence. She claims the restaurant didn’t make sure the food was “fit for human consumption,” that they didn’t supervise employees preparing food, and failed “to otherwise prevent said incident from occurring,” according to the lawsuit.

Sharp became “violently ill” after eating the nuggets and “underwent great pain and suffering for some time,” the lawsuit states.

Sharp is seeking more than $50,000 in damages plus court costs, according to the lawsuit. She’s seeking a jury trial.

Neither Chick-fil-A nor the law firm representing Sharp responded to News Channel 8’s requests for comment left on Friday.