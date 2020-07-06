Florida woman tried to burn down her former home with blow torch, deputies say

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hernando County woman has been arrested after deputies say she attempted to burn down her former home with a blow torch.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Monica Gluck was seen leaving a home on Norfolk Avenue in Spring Hill with a blow torch in hand.

A witness said she was able to identify Gluck and told deputies she once lived at the home she was attempting to burn down.

When detectives found Gluck, they say she told them she started the fire and wanted to burn down the home due to “bad things” that occurred at the home.

Gluck said she was unaware of who currently owns the property and did not have permission to go inside the home.

The owner estimated the damage at $3,000. Thankfully no one was injured due to the fire.

Gluck was arrested on charges of arson to a dwelling and burglary to a dwelling. Her bond was set at $20,000.

