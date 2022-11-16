SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sumter County teacher was arrested after deputies said he touched students inappropriately.

On Nov. 11, a student at South Sumter High School told investigators that Jason Sager had touched them inappropriately. They also said Sager had sent them inappropriate messages through a social media app after school hours.

While interviewing a witness, detectives said they found out there was another victim.

Sagal was charged with two counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor and four counts of battery, deputies said.

Sager was taken into custody by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Hernando County Detention Center. He was placed on a $14,000 bond.

Any other victims or anyone with information about Sager is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.